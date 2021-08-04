salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.4% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $279,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $243.67. 195,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,281 shares of company stock worth $116,188,063 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

