Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

