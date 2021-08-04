Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 25,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,785. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

