Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

