SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post sales of $572.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $580.33 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.14.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $350.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

