SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $342.24. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,600. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.22.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.14.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.