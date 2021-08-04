SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,549,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.14.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $346.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 281.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $350.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

