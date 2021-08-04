Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,404,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $322,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $7,275,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

GMBT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

