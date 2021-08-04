Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

