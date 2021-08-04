Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 282.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intevac by 90.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

