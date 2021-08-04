Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.