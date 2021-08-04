Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.59 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DocuSign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $292.66 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.98, a PEG ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

