Schroder Investment Management Group Has $13.01 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SJW Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

