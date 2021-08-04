Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

