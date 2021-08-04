Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after buying an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 25,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,916. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

