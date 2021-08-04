Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 247,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 668,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 123,969 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,916. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

