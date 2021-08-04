Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 122,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 3,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,605. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

