Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,160. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

