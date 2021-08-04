Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 419,300 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 8.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of SEA worth $382,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,662. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $118.08 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.81.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

