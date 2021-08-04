Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.43.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

