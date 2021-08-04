Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 68,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,120. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

