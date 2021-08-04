Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

