Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,649,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

