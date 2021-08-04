Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

