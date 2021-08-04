SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 875 to GBX 1,100. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as high as GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21) and last traded at GBX 1,228.50 ($16.05), with a volume of 1657558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,217.50 ($15.91).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,154.50 ($15.08).

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,125.20. The company has a market cap of £14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

