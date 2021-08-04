Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sensata reported strong second-quarter 2021 results with the top line and the bottom line surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. An augmented geographical footprint backed by an efficient supply chain mechanism spurs positive cash flow. An impressive performance in the automotive and heavy vehicle market continue to drive Sensata. With solid quarterly results, the company raised guidance for 2021. It is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles. However, market contraction due to the pandemic is a concern. High debt burden, forex woes and intense competition from low-cost suppliers, primarily based in China, along with seasonality factors pose challenges. High restructuring charges also tend to affect operational activities, thereby hurting its long-term growth potential.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE ST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,621. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.79. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

