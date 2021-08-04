Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

