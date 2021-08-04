ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $638.90.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NOW opened at $584.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.03, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

