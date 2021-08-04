Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.86. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 30,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRV GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth about $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 836,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

