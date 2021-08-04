Shadows (DOWS) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $2.53 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00838628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00094223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

