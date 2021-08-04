Share Buyback Program Announced by Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

Shares of AMED traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.11. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

