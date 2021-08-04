Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units’ (NASDAQ:SHQAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

