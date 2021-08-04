Shenandoah Telecommunications Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after buying an additional 74,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

