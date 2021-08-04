Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

