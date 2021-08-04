Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $18.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,540.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,773. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,422.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

