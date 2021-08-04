Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expands By 26.1%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 389,800 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ ACHV opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Bencich acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

