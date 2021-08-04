Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Grows By 18.8%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

