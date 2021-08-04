Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Declines By 14.6%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

