Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Expands By 21.0%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

About Bioasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.