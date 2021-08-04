Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Expands By 21.0%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Bioasis Technologies stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About Bioasis Technologies
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.