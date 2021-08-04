Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Decreases By 15.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of CLEV stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
