Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Decreases By 15.6%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CLEV stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

