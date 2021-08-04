Short Interest in Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Decreases By 12.3%

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMTGF opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

DMTGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upgraded shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

