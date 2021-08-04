Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Drops By 12.9%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.