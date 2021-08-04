Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Drops By 15.5%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

FRT stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. 6,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

