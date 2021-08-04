Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Grows By 20.1%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,913,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,253.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNNNF shares. HSBC lowered Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNNF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

