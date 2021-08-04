Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expands By 20.0%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

