Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Declines By 14.0%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Generac by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.66. 8,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 52 week low of $161.10 and a 52 week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

