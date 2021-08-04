Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Drops By 13.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 217,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,051. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $45.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -1.13.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 639.14% and a negative return on equity of 974.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 325,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.