Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declines By 12.5%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 885,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,408. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
