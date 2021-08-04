Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declines By 12.5%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,100 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 885,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,408. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ITT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,280,000 after purchasing an additional 48,956 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

