Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expands By 27.2%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 138,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,658 shares of company stock worth $80,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

