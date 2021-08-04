Short Interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Grows By 20.9%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.